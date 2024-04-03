Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 23Rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET.



Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference, which will run from April 8-11, 2024.

To access the live webcast and an archived recording of the event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at . Recordings will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of Erosive GERD and relief of related heartburn in adults, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at and follow on LinkedIn and X .

