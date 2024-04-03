Healthcare Triangle Breaks New Ground In AI-Powered Patient Data Management With Readabl.Ai

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLEASANTON, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“Healthcare Triangle,”“HCTI” or the“Company”), In a pioneering move, a leading health system has partnered with Healthcare Triangle to utilize a groundbreaking cloud-based AI and machine learning solution. This collaboration establishes a revolutionary benchmark in the management and utilization of patient data, ultimately elevating the standards for enhanced care delivery.



The deployment of an advanced AI solution of readabl that automates the categorization and matching of crucial patient information from diverse unstructured data sources. By leveraging Healthcare Triangle's expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the system adeptly identifies and extracts vital data from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. This innovative approach not only streamlines efficiency and enhances the value from document processing but also significantly accelerates the provision of critical information to healthcare providers, thus elevating patient care quality.

A hallmark of this collaboration is Healthcare Triangle's development of an unparalleled AI model that actively learns from real-time healthcare data. This model's continuous evolution through real-time learning marks a significant leap in AI application within healthcare. Further expanding its technological frontier, Healthcare Triangle has announced plans to integrate this AI model with Large Language Models (LLMs), enhancing its capabilities to understand and process natural language on an unprecedented scale. This integration is poised to offer even more sophisticated insights and processing abilities, making it a potent tool for healthcare organizations.

Moreover, this cutting-edge technology, including its LLM integration, is now accessible to other healthcare organizations. This initiative not only cements the health system's position as a vanguard of innovative patient care but also democratizes access to state-of-the-art AI technology across the healthcare sector.

Key Achievements through this collaboration Include:



Enhanced Patient Care: Improved patient data processing speed and accuracy significantly boosts the delivery of patient care.

Cost Efficiency: Automation results in substantial reductions in labor costs.

Seamless Integration: Easy integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and other critical applications using FHIR APIs.

Advanced Precision: Healthcare Triangle's latest AI and language processing models, integrated with LLMs, ensure unparalleled accuracy in data handling. Future-Ready Scalability: The solution's scalability is ensured by leveraging the public cloud, accommodating the growing volume of data efficiently.

The collaboration between the health system and Healthcare Triangle, especially the innovative integration of the AI model with LLMs, signifies a monumental advancement in healthcare technology. It exemplifies a shared commitment to harnessing technological innovations to not only improve patient outcomes and operational efficiencies but also to pave the way for a new era of data-driven healthcare.

“By making these advanced technologies available to a broader spectrum of healthcare providers, we are setting the stage for a revolutionary shift in the healthcare industry. The integration of our AI model with Large Language Models is a game-changer, allowing us to process and understand patient data in ways it was never thought possible,” stated Anand Kumar, Interim CEO at Healthcare Triangle.

This groundbreaking initiative underscores a pivotal moment in healthcare, highlighting a commitment to technological innovation for superior health outcomes and operational excellence across the healthcare industry.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEzTM, DataEzTM, and readabl. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. .

