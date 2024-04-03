Kaltura Wins Best Virtual Event Platform In North America At The 2024 Innovation In Business Martech Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual award, recognizing innovation in marketing technologies worldwide, selected Kaltura Events for its innovative use of AI on the platform and powerful engagement tools.

New York, NY, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that Kaltura Events has won Best Virtual Event Platform in North America in the 2024 Innovation in Business MarTech Awards .

Kaltura Events enables organizers to create, manage, and track an entire virtual events portfolio and webinar program in one place. Designed to support any type and size of hybrid and virtual event, Kaltura Events helps organizations create and manage extraordinary digital experiences. With a comprehensive engagement suite, event managers can utilize a wide range of tools to increase attendee engagement and drive meaningful interactions. Kaltura's AI tools use real-time session data to suggest immediate actions to grow their attendance and enrich the audience's experience, repurose content quickly post event, and can even generate entire webinars with basic prompts.

Now in its third year, the Innovation in Business MarTech Awards shines a light on the latest developments, trends, and innovations across the marketing technology landscape. The judges selected Kaltura Events for the award after considering the expertise, commitment, and innovation demonstrated by the company, namely for its leadership in event engagement and utilization of AI.

“We are honored to have won the Best Virtual Event Platform award,” said Lisa Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Kaltura.“We are proud that Kaltura Events has left its mark on the virtual events and webinar industry by putting our AI tools to work to ensure events are engaging for participants and impactful for organizers.”

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit

