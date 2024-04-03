Jumpcloud Named Leader In Identity, Access, And Device Management In 2024 G2 Spring Grid® Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it is a Leader in 81 G2 Spring 2024 Grid® Reports thanks to over 2,300 reviews from verified G2 users. Today's news follows JumpCloud's recent win of G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and its acquisition of Resmo .



JumpCloud earned a Leader badge across several categories, including:



Cloud directory services

Identity and access management (IAM)

Mobile device management (MDM)

Privileged access management (PAM)

Remote support

Single sign-on (SSO)

Unified endpoint management (UEM) User provisioning and governance tools

JumpCloud also earned the top spot in G2's Index Reports for product success in usability, implementation, relationship, and results.

“Customer feedback drives product development at JumpCloud,” said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud.“What we hear on G2 directly shapes the JumpCloud platform and helps IT leaders Make Work Happen®.”

“JumpCloud is a great MDM because it supports the three major operating systems you will see in the workplace. I am using it daily to configure policy, manage devices and users, unlocking computers, and it is all very easy to do. I have used other MDM's and they are not as straightforward and seamless as JumpCloud is. Getting the JumpCloud agent running on devices is very easy and straight-forward. I have even been able to implement it in a silent install script and it works each time. They also have many great tools to integrate it with your existing infrastructure so that provisioning users is a breeze. When we do experience issues, their support is quick to help and find a solution. They are also coming out continually with useful features that make it even easier.” - G2 user Zach L.

"JumpCloud is the only way you can scale an IT organization from small startup to a big company. JumpCloud is one system that does it all: single sign on, patch management, password policy and management, centralized account management and Wifi authentication deployment is easy on any platforms, I currently run it on Linux, Mac OS and Windows without a glitch. I have started with 20 users and 30 machines, scaling it to 79 users and over 100 machines with only one part-time IT person.” - G2 user Regis V.

“[JumpCloud is] a no brainer. JumpCloud helps our clients adopt a solid security posture, while streamlining onboarding, offboarding, device management. JumpCloud unifies LDAP/AD, Radius, and 1000+ SaaS apps, and MDM for Mac and Windows. It really is an all-in-one solution with few downsides. Implementation in a staged and non-disruptive approach is easy. Users can easily self serve from password resets to rotating SSH keys. JumpCloud's support has been quick to respond and capable. For administrators, it allows us to sleep at night.” - G2 user Chris M.

G2 Grid® Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are“rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

