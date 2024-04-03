UAE money transfers surge to record levels in January 2024

(MENAFN) In a significant uptick, transfers facilitated through the UAE Money Transfer System of the Central Bank surpassed the milestone of 1.5 trillion dirhams in January 2024. This marked an impressive increase of 300 billion dirhams compared to the total transfers recorded during the same period in the previous year, 2023.



Data released by the Central Bank revealed that interbank transfers continued to dominate the landscape, comprising 65 percent of the total transfers during January 2024. These interbank transfers amounted to a staggering 973 billion dirhams, showcasing a substantial rise from the approximately 778 billion dirhams recorded in January 2023.



On the other hand, individual transfers accounted for 35 percent of the total, exceeding 538 billion dirhams in January 2024, up from 437 billion dirhams during the corresponding period in 2023. This surge in individual transfers reflects increased activity and liquidity within the financial ecosystem, potentially driven by various economic factors and market dynamics.



Additionally, Central Bank indicators highlighted a robust performance in the banking sector, with the clearing of 1.956 million checks during January 2024. These checks collectively amounted to a total value of 109.5 billion dirhams, indicating a notable increase from the 1.8 million checks cleared in January 2023, which amounted to 98 billion dirhams.



The data underscores the resilience and vibrancy of the UAE's financial sector, with robust growth observed across various facets of the money transfer system and banking operations. The significant surge in transfers, particularly interbank transactions, reflects confidence and momentum within the economy, setting a positive tone for continued growth and development in the coming months.

