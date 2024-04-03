Stellar speaker line-up and action-packed agenda unveiled for Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 3 April 2024. Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia has unveiled a stellar line up of speakers and an action-packed agenda with over 1,200 hotel investment decision makers expected to attend at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh from 29 April to 1 May 2024.



Under the theme ‘Invest in Tomorrow: Today, Together,’ FHS Saudi Arabia will bring together the hospitality investment community’s industry leaders and decision-makers to discuss sustainable development, investment opportunities, industry entrepreneurship, and human capital, with insights on the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and tourism sectors.



Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, organiser of FHS, said: “Following the industry's enthusiastic feedback from last year’s FHS Saudi Arabia, we have dedicated even more effort to thoughtfully assemble the agenda this year. We are offering delegates opportunities to immerse themselves in the dynamic essence of Saudi Arabia's market. Our enriched program encompasses an array of engaging presentations, short-but-powerful '10X Talks', multifaceted panel discussions, fireside chats, case studies, and captivating site tours. Furthermore, the event is peppered with ample networking opportunities over the span of three days, all carefully curated to foster an environment of learning, dialogue, exploration, and meaningful connections.”



The first morning (29 April) is dedicated the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF). GRIF will tap into Riyadh’s growing dining out scene with main stage presentations, case studies and panel discussions as well as F&B workshops, culinary & concept tours, and a dedicated networking dinner. Latest confirmed speakers include Martin Raymond, Co-founder The Future Laboratory and editor-in-chief of LS:N Global; Christopher Sanderson, Co-founder, The Future Laboratory; Mohammed Jawa, Founder and Chairman, MJS Holding; Faisal Shaker, Co-founder & CEO, Modern Food Company (MFC); Nawal AlKhalawi, Founder & CEO, Asfar Experience; Marcello Distefano, Managing Director, San Carlo Group, and Sinan Al Saady, Founder & CEO of Cool Inc.



The FHS programme kicks off in the afternoon on 29 April with the FHS Intelligence Talks, moderated by Fritz Dickamp, Managing Director, Studio 49. Topics include ‘The Future of Wellness – New Data on Wellness Travel,’ moderated by Aradhana Khowala, CEO & Founder, Aptamind Partners, in conversation with Susie Ellis, Chair & CEO, Global Wellness Institute and Global Wellness Summit, and ‘The Hotel of the Future’ by Turab Saleem, Partner – Head of Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure Advisory – MENA, Knight Frank.



Presented by Host Sponsor Al Khozama and taking place at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, the ‘FHS Opening Reception on the Green with Maiz’ offers an unparalleled evening of elegance, sophistication, and opportunities to network with industry peers and partners.



Day Two of FHS Saudi Arabia 2024, Tuesday 30 April, kicks off with welcome remarks by His Royal Highness Prince Bandar Bin Saud Bin Khalid Al Saud, Secretary General, King Faisal Foundation (KFF), Chairman of the Board of Directors, Al Khozama.



Plenary sessions on 30 April will cover a wide range of topics including ‘Hospitality Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia in Alignment with Vision 2030’ presented by Mahmoud Abdulhadi, Deputy Minister, Destination Enablement, Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia; a panel discussion on ‘A Blueprint for Successful Market Entry and Investment,’ moderated by Edie Rodriquez, Member of the Board of Directors, Saudi Tourism Authority with panelists Qusai Al-Fakhri, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Fund (TDF); Dr. Fahad Bin Mushayt, Chief Executive Officer, ASFAR; Guy Hutchinson, President Middle East & Africa, Hilton, and Haitham Mattar, Special Advisor, UN Tourism and Managing Director MEA & South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts. In addition, there will be a case study on ‘Public and Private Sector Collaboration to Accelerate Lifestyle Developments and Promote New Destinations,’ moderated by Mohammed Islam, Host & Founder, The Mo Show Podcast Saudi Arabia, as well as a panel on ‘Maximising Financial Resilience Through Multi-asset Allocation’ moderated by Matthew Martin, Saudi Arabia Bureau Chief, Bloomberg.



Sustainable hospitality investment and development will once again be at the forefront of the FHS programme. Richard Williamson, Chief Operating Officer, Considerate Group, will lead a panel titled ‘Sustainable Horizons: Catalysing Change Through Green Investments’ in conversation with Glenn Mandziuk Chief Executive Officer Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, and Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Hotels & Resorts & Lakhraim Group, while Ali Manzoor, Head of Hotels & Tourism, CBRE MENA, will discuss the topic of ‘Revolutionising Luxury Through Regenerative Tourism’ with Rosanna Chopra, Executive Director, Red Sea Global, and Sebastian Carre, Group Head of Hospitality, Red Sea Global.



Technology will also be a key focus again this year, with industry leaders discussing the future of AI and the Metaverse in hospitality, the intersection of AI, IT and the human touch for guest experiences, as well as tech stack investment tips for owners and operators.



New at FHS Saudi Arabia this year is ‘Destination Tomorrow: Unveiling of Investment opportunities,’ an exclusive platform to showcase innovative and emerging destinations in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and tourism sector, with the aim to connect project developers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with investors and other key stakeholders. Also taking place for the first time is the Speakers Corner, a unique opportunity for attendees to share personal narratives of overcoming challenges and achieving success in the industry.



The ever popular Startup Den is also back this year following its resounding success at FHS Saudi Arabia 2023. This year’s expert panel of judges includes His Highness Prince Saud Al Saud, Executive Director, TDF Grow; Salma Arafa, Innovation Expert, UN Tourism, and Maya Ayoub, Founder & CEO, District Twelve and Country Director, Saudi Arabia Women in Tech. Jonathan Worsley said: “The Bench is passionate about supporting start-ups and providing an opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business to an expert panel of judges and investors. This year, 10 finalists will take to the stage to present their business concept in what is set to be another thrilling competition.”



The three-day event will also see several ‘Leadership Spotlights,’ featuring distinguished leaders from some of the industry’s most successful hospitality brands and companies including Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments; Henri Giscard D’Estaing, President, Club Med, and Christoph Hoffmann, CEO and Partner, 25hours Hotels.



FHS Saudi Arabia has a stronger female focus than ever before, as part of The Bench’s commitment to supporting women in hospitality and recognising their importance to the sector. The Bench is offering Saudi national women leaders working in hospitality complimentary passes to this year’s event.



Tanja Millner, Production Director at The Bench, said: “We are delighted to introduce #FHSWomenPower, an initiative focused on facilitating and empowering Saudi national women working in the hospitality sector with complimentary tickets to FHS Saudi Arabia. “Women’s contribution to the workforce has been at the helm of the historic growth and development we witness today in the region. Our unique campaign seeks to inspire Saudi executive women, champion gender diversity in hospitality and highlight the pivotal role females play in this ever-growing sector.”





