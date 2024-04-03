Stocks in Play

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
    4/3/2024 - 7:45 AM EST - Calibre Mining Corp. : Announced the 2024 exploration program and review of the exploration potential at the Valentine Gold Mine. Valentine is located in the west-central region of Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The property is 250 square kilometres (“km”) and currently hosts five gold deposits with Measured and Indicated Resources of 4.0 million ounces and Inferred Resources of 1.1 million ounces 1 . Additionally, numerous gold prospects and targets have been identified along the underexplored 32 km northeast-trending Valentine Lake Shear Zone (“VLSZ”) as well as below the existing open pit Mineral Resources. Calibre Mining Corp. shares T are trading up 9 cents at $1.78.





