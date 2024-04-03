Oil rates reach heights level in two years

(MENAFN) The rate of the Brent oil benchmark reached USD89 for each barrel on Tuesday, nearing levels last witnessed in June 2022, based on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) info. Sector experts have attached the increase to an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus as well as Tehran’s caution of rebellion.



Brent prospects had increased by almost 2 percent since Monday to trade at USD89.060 for each barrel as of 10:25 GMT, before retracting a little, based on the ICE numbers. The United States benchmark West Texas Intermediate surpassed USD85.



On Monday, Iran – a huge oil manufacturer– issued warning of a “harsh” reply against Israel. The assault on the Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus murdered seven Iranian army advisers together with three senior commanders. Israel has frequently targeted Iranian connections in Syria, because of the Tehran’s supposed backing of the Palestinian party Hamas in Gaza. Even though Israel has not made any remarks on the recent attack, the newspaper quoted four unknown Israeli representatives as recognizing that Israel was behind it.



Oil rates have rallied in latest months on concerns that the Israel-Palestine war could spread to the broader Middle East. The area is a vital provider of energy as well as a main oil shipping path. In mid-March the rate of Brent climbed to USD85 for each barrel as Yemen’s Houthi armies improved their rocket fire on merchant vessels in the Red Sea, branding it rebellion for the doings of Israel as well as its backers.

