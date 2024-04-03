Pro-Palestine protestors storm Biden, Clinton, Obama at fundraiser

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden, together with his predecessors Barack Obama as well as Bill Clinton, were interrupted by pro-Palestine demonstrators on Thursday night at a fundraiser held by the Democratic Party.



The campaign event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which gathered a record-high USD25 million, was interrupted by protestors requesting an instant ceasefire in Gaza.



The three leader were having a meeting with late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert, when they were suddenly shouted down by the demonstrators.



One woman cautioned Biden he had “blood on his hands” due to his view on the conflict in Gaza. “Shame on you Joe Biden! You are funding genocide in Palestine, and no amount of false concern…” she yelled. A different one yelled: “You’re out of your f***ing minds.”Although they were taken out by security, the event was disturbed no less than five times by protestors, based on press statements.



In front of the venue, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators grouped the iconic Radio City Music Hall. The protestors, objecting to Biden’s management of the conflict in Gaza as well as his ongoing backing for Israel, shouted slogans together with “Genocide Joe has got to go!” also “Free, Free Palestine.” A lot have waved Palestinian flags while others carried signs accusing Biden as a “war criminal.”



Israel announced war on Hamas following the army party`s sudden assault southern Israeli colonies on October 7, murdering nearly 1,200 humans as well as detaining more than 200 captives. No less than 32,000 humans have been murdered in Gaza ever since the Israeli bombing of the territory started, in line with regional authorities.

MENAFN03042024000045015687ID1108053699