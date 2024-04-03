Ukrainian, Danish Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine's Priority Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen have discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I began my day at NATO HQ in Brussels by meeting my Danish colleague and friend Lars Lokke Rasmussen. I am grateful to Denmark for its excellent support for Ukraine: military aid, investment, recovery, and other assistance," the minister said.

Ukraine, Denmark sign memorandum of cooperation in defense procurement

Kuleba added that the parties had discussed Ukraine's priority needs in military aid, particularly air defense systems and missiles. He also noted that Denmark was working on a new military aid package to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

Kuleba is visiting NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3-4 and will participate in the ministerial meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba / X