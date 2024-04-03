Ukraine, Finland Sign Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have signed a security agreement between the two countries.
Zelensky said this at a joint briefing with Stubb in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
Video: Official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine
