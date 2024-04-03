Trump submits USD174m bond in civil fraud lawsuit

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has submitted a USD175 million bond to temporarily halt enforcement of a civil fraud judgment against him as he appeals the decision. The bond, filed with a Manhattan appeals court on Monday, ensures that New York state will not seize Trump's assets while the case is under appeal.



The civil fraud verdict, handed down in February, imposed a USD454 million penalty on Trump for allegedly providing false information about his assets to secure favorable loan terms over several years. While Trump is still liable for the full amount of the penalty, plus accrued interest, the bond allows him to delay payment pending the outcome of his appeal.



Initially faced with challenges in securing the required bond amount, which exceeded half a billion dollars, Trump successfully petitioned the appeals court for a reduced bond. His legal team interprets this decision as a positive sign for their appeal efforts, expressing confidence in overturning the verdict.



In a statement, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba emphasized that Trump is committed to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning what he perceives as an unjust verdict. The bond itself was facilitated by Knight Specialty Insurance, a California-based company chaired by Don Hankey, known for his success in diversifying his car dealership business into financial services.



This latest legal development follows Trump's previous appeal bond arrangement with Chubb's Federal Insurance, which covered a separate defamation lawsuit judgment against him earlier this year. As Trump continues to navigate legal challenges, the outcome of his appeals will shape his legal standing and potential financial liabilities in these cases.

