Google set to demolish incognito browsing info to end privacy lawsuit

(MENAFN) Google has announced plans to delete millions of browsing activity records in a settlement agreement for a class-action lawsuit accusing the tech giant of tracking users without their consent. Filed in 2020, the lawsuit alleged that Google's Chrome web browser's "incognito" mode did not prevent data collection, as other Google tools utilized by websites continued to gather user data.



The settlement, reached in December, will see Google erasing "billions" of data records related to users' private browsing habits, as disclosed in a filing at a San Francisco federal court.



Additionally, Google has committed to making changes to its disclosures to provide more clarity on data collection practices and user privacy when browsing in incognito mode.



Furthermore, the company has agreed to allow users in incognito mode to block third-party cookies for the next five years.



Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda stated, "We are pleased to settle this lawsuit, which we always believed was meritless. We never associate data with users when they use incognito mode. We are happy to delete old technical data that was never associated with an individual and was never used for any form of personalization."



Although the plaintiffs sought USD5 billion in damages, the settlement does not include any financial compensation from Google. Instead, individuals affected by the alleged tracking will have the option to pursue damages by filing their own complaints against Google in United States state courts. Plaintiffs' lawyers noted that approximately 50 individuals have already taken this route.

MENAFN03042024000045015687ID1108053675