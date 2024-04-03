Port of Baltimore starts partial recovery efforts following bridge breakdown

(MENAFN) Authorities at the Port of Baltimore have taken steps to address the aftermath of a devastating bridge collapse that occurred last week, which disrupted commercial shipping traffic in the area. A temporary lane was opened on Monday to facilitate the passage of some tugboats and ships that were stranded as a result of the incident. However, the restoration of broader commercial shipping traffic remains challenging due to adverse conditions caused by the collapse.



The closure of a shipping lane in Baltimore was prompted by a tragic accident in which a fully loaded container ship lost control and collided with a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The collision resulted in the loss of six lives among road workers and led to the collapse of the highway bridge into the Patapsco River. Responding to the scale of the disaster, officials faced significant difficulties in clearing the debris, with the disposal and lifting of a two-hundred-ton piece of debris taking ten hours to complete.



Despite the formidable challenges, progress has been made towards reopening limited ship movement in the affected area. Last Monday, work teams succeeded in opening a temporary path measuring 3.35 meters deep on the northern side of the wreckage, allowing some vessels to resume transit. According to reports from Reuters, the first ship to navigate through the temporary route was a Qatari boat transporting a barge carrying aviation fuel for the US Department of Defense. The Coast Guard, via its Facebook page, shared a video documenting the passage of the barge under a portion of the collapsed bridge, although another section of the bridge remains standing, posing ongoing obstacles to navigation.

