American oil, gas output ready for additional record year

(MENAFN) The United States, holding its position as the world's largest oil and gas producer, is poised to achieve yet another year of record production levels, albeit with a more subdued increase compared to previous years. Analysts suggest that despite a slowdown in activity following industry acquisitions, the country's oilfields are expected to continue their upward trajectory in output.



Last year, American oilfields achieved a historic milestone, reaching a peak production of 12.9 million barrels per day. This feat was made possible by the implementation of new technologies, which helped offset the impact of lower oil prices and reduced rig counts.



However, analysts caution that the pace of growth may moderate this year, as reflected by the current state of the United States rig count, a key indicator of future production levels.



Utkarsh Gupta, a senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, highlighted that the decline in the rig count observed throughout 2023 is expected to have a delayed impact on production, with the effects becoming more pronounced in 2024. This decline in rig count was influenced by various factors such as fluctuations in oil and gas prices, escalating costs, and a heightened focus on delivering returns to shareholders.



The rig count in the United States decreased by approximately 20 percent last year, a stark contrast to the 33 percent increase witnessed in 2022. This shift can be attributed to a combination of factors including market dynamics, cost pressures, and strategic decisions made by exploration and production companies. As a result, Wood Mackenzie anticipates a modest growth of 270,000 barrels per day in oil and gas output for the current year, a projection consistent with forecasts from the United States Energy Information Administration.



While some analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook for United States production, others, like those at Macquarie, hold a more positive view. Regardless of the varying forecasts, the trajectory of United States oil and gas production remains a topic of interest, particularly in the context of growing concerns about climate change and the transition to renewable energy sources.

