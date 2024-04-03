IMF requires disbursement of USD8B from Egypt's financial program

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Monday that it would disburse payments to Egypt as part of a financial program totaling eight billion dollars. This program, which was agreed upon by Cairo on March 6, comes with certain conditions, including Cairo's commitment to allowing the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound to be determined by market conditions and ensuring the availability of foreign exchange to both companies and individuals within the country.



Under the terms of the agreement, Egypt is set to receive USD820 million this week, followed by a similar amount after a review scheduled to take place by the end of June. Ivana Vladkova Hollar, the head of the IMF mission, elaborated during a press conference that subsequent reviews will occur every six months, with disbursements totaling USD1.3 billion each time, contingent upon the fulfillment of specific conditions. The final payment is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2026.



This financial arrangement reflects the IMF's recognition of Egypt's economic challenges, exacerbated by external factors such as the events in neighboring Gaza. In response to the economic crisis, the IMF's Executive Board approved an expansion of the existing extended facility by an additional three billion dollars. This decision underscores the IMF's commitment to supporting Egypt in navigating through turbulent economic conditions and implementing necessary reforms to bolster financial stability and promote sustainable growth.

