Dubai`s Supercar Blondie rejects USD 100m deal for media business

(MENAFN) Supercar Blondie, the prominent global media franchise established by Dubai-based content creator Alex Hirschi, recently disclosed that the company turned down a lucrative offer two years ago to acquire its media segment for a staggering USD100 million. Founded in 2020 by Alex and her husband Nik Hirschi, SB Media Group has rapidly evolved from a single Instagram account in Dubai seven years ago into a formidable social media powerhouse, boasting over 110 million followers and generating more than two billion views per month.



The London-headquartered SB Media Group has made significant strides, expanding its operations across multiple locations, including Dubai, the United Kingdom, Prague, and the United States, and employing a workforce of 65 individuals. The company's portfolio encompasses not only its media arm but also includes SB Design, its automotive studio catering to esteemed clients like the VW Group.



In an exciting development, SB Media Group is set to launch SBX Cars, an innovative auction website specializing in classic cars, hypercars, supercars, and unique vehicles, with consignments exceeding USD100 million. The platform will feature exclusive offerings such as the world's first Mercedes-AMG One and the Hyperion XP-1 prototype, highlighting the company's commitment to pioneering automotive experiences.



Despite declining the multimillion-dollar acquisition offer in the past, Alex Hirschi revealed that SB Media Group is exploring fundraising opportunities this year to fuel its next phase of growth. This strategic move underscores the company's aspirations to further solidify its position in the market and embark on ambitious expansion initiatives.



SB Media Group's remarkable journey from Alex Hirschi's humble beginnings as a car presenter on Dubai Eye 103.8 to the establishment of a thriving media empire reflects the relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the automotive industry.

