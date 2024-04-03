Middle Eastern investors increasingly seeking US property contracts

(MENAFN) In the coming 12 to 24 months, analysts anticipate a surge in investments from Middle East investors in real estate deals across the United States. This trend is attributed to the decline in property values, spurred by the implementation of higher interest rates by United States authorities over the past two years. The objective behind the aggressive rate hikes has been to combat persistent inflation and mitigate the escalating cost of living within the world's largest economy.



As a consequence of the heightened interest rates, property owners in the United States have encountered challenges in repaying loans, leading to an increase in distressed asset sales as they seek to refinance maturing debts. Fadi Moussalli, Executive Director and Head of Capital Markets and International Capital Coverage of Mena at JLL, highlighted that these distressed opportunities are emerging not only due to the need for some owners to reimburse investors but also because of difficulties in securing favorable debt terms for refinancing purposes.



Over the past couple of years, property valuations have witnessed a notable decline ranging from 10 percent to 40 percent, further exacerbated by challenges in refinancing and decreased occupancy rates in office spaces. The surge in remote working practices following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to lower occupancy levels in office buildings, intensifying the downward pressure on property values.



In light of these developments, Middle Eastern investors, including sovereign wealth funds and family offices, are poised to capitalize on the current market conditions and expand their presence in the United States real estate sector. With distressed opportunities on the rise and property valuations experiencing a downturn, analysts foresee an uptick in investment activities from Middle East investors seeking to leverage these favorable market dynamics.

