HEALWELL AI To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

LD Micro Invitational XIV on April 8-9, 2024, in New York City, NY



Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 16-17, 2024, in Toronto, ON Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on April 30 to May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV



TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“ HEALWELL ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL AI, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

LD Micro Invitational XIV

Presentation Date: April 9, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) – Track 3

Hosted at the Sofitel New York from April 8-9, 2024, the 14th annual LD Micro Invitational introduces investors to presenting companies and provides the opportunity to meet with company management in 1-on-1 meetings. LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. LD Micro's mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

For more information on LD Micro, visit .

2024 BLOOM BURTON & CO. HEALTHCARE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Presentation Date: April 17, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:30 pm ET (12:30 pm PT) – Room 104 C/D

Hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from April 16-17, 2024, this event introduces the latest developments in Canadian healthcare companies through inviting Canada's premier publicly-traded and venture-backed private companies as well as the most promising pre-venture companies in the healthcare industry. Investors will have the opportunity to obtain corporate updates from presenting companies and participate in Bloom Burton's 1-on-1 meeting system with company management.

For more information, please visit:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Presentation Date: May 1, 2024

Presentation Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) – Track 3

Webcast:

Hosted at the Paris Hotel & Casino from April 30-May 2, 2024, the event brings together the best investors and thought leaders, and quality MicroCap investing opportunities. In addition to presenting, HEALWELL will also be conducting in-person 1-on-1 meetings at the conference venue on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community.

For more information, please visit:

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) under the symbol“AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol“HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit .

