The global market for High-Speed Cameras estimated at US$482.6 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$827.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Below 2 MP Cameras, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$433.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 2-5 MP Cameras segment is estimated at 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The High-Speed Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Key Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Transportation Systems Widens Addressable Market

Connected Vehicles Augment Use Case of High-Speed Camera in ITS

High-Speed Cameras Aid in Monitoring Over-Speeding Vehicles

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Augment the Prospects for High-Speed Cameras

Motion Analysis with High-Speed Cameras Resolves Many Manufacturing Challenges

Compliance Requirements Spur Camera-Enabled Inspection in Food Industry

Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Manufacturing

Critical Role of Fault Detection in Automotive Production Bodes Well

Aerospace & Defense: Noteworthy End-Use Sector

Steady Recovery in Commercial Aviation Provides the Foundation for a Stronger Outlook for the Market Through 2025

Use Case of High-Speed Cameras in Military Applications Remains Robust

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

New Ultra-Fast Camera Help Understand Nerve Signals

Sports Applications of High-speed Cameras

High-Speed IR Cameras for Effective Thermal Imaging

Camera Technology Innovations Poised to Disrupt Status-Quo for High-Speed Imaging

High-Speed Cameras & DIC: A Powerful Duo Enabling Incredible Temporal Resolutions High-Speed Cameras Get a Makeover with Exciting Design Innovations The report features profiles of 140+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 456 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $482.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $827.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

An Introduction to High-Speed Cameras

Classification

Intriguing Features of High-Speed Cameras

Key Applications of High-Speed Cameras

World High-Speed Camera Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Other Applications

High-Speed Cameras in Industrial Applications

Global Economic Update

Competitive Scenario

High-Speed Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

China: A Key Regional Market for High-Speed Cameras

Recent Market Activity Select Global Brands

World Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

World Smart Factory Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, and Other End-Uses

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2022

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Steady Recovery in Commercial Aviation Provides the Foundation for a Stronger Outlook for the Market Through 2025

Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019 Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2010 through 2021

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of World

