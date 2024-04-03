The report examines the global market share of Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) in 2023, highlighting key competitors' percentage market share. It provides a primer on laser technology in military and defense, emphasizing the significant strides made in this sector. The impact of the pandemic on the military and defense industry is discussed, along with insights into the "new normal" for the sector.

The report offers a forward-looking perspective on the global defense and related technologies market, outlining growth outlooks for the years 2019 through 2025. It defines MILES and underscores its importance in military training. Recent market activities and innovations in this field are also analyzed, alongside an assessment of competitive market presence, categorizing players as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the global market.

Soldiers end-use segment is expected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vehicles end-use segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $434.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$434.5 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Key Attributes: