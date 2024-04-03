Russia faces long, bloody conflict against terrorism

(MENAFN) The recent terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, where concert-goers were targeted before a show by the band Picnic, has reignited discussions on Russia's enduring struggle against terrorism. The attack resulted in a devastating fire that engulfed an area of 13,000 square meters, claiming the lives of 143 individuals and leaving 182 injured. The Federal Security Service (FSB) swiftly responded, apprehending 11 suspects, with most already facing legal proceedings.



This incident marks the deadliest act of terrorism in Russia over the past two decades, underscoring a persistent threat that the nation has grappled with. Over recent decades, Russia has faced a combination of small-scale yet tragic terrorist acts, as well as major atrocities that have resulted in significant loss of life. These incidents have not been confined to Moscow alone but have occurred across various regions of the country, leaving an indelible mark on its history.



The roots of terrorism in Russia trace back to the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, where radical Islamic movements, particularly those associated with Chechen extremists, emerged as key perpetrators of terrorist activities. Following the dissolution of the USSR, Chechen radicals orchestrated several major outrages, including the hostage-taking of bus passengers in Mineralnye Vody in 1992 and a series of bombings targeting trains and buses in subsequent years. These incidents underscore the complex and multifaceted nature of Russia's battle against terrorism, as the nation continues to grapple with the threat posed by extremist ideologies and violent acts perpetrated by radical groups.

