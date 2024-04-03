Africa`s youngest chosen leader controls authority

(MENAFN) Bassirou Diomaye Faye, an opposition leader in Senegal, has officially assumed the presidency after securing a significant victory in the country's March 24 elections. Faye, who was released from detention just days before the polls, emerged victorious with 54.28 percent of the vote, triumphing over 18 other candidates, including the incumbent ruling party's nominee, former prime minister Amadou Ba. The announcement of Faye's win by Senegal's court of appeals marked a historic moment in the nation's political landscape.



In a series of statements shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) following his inauguration on Tuesday, Faye expressed his gratitude for the support and emphasized the electorate's desire for substantive change within the country. Pledging to prioritize work ethic, management ethics, discipline, and patriotism, the 44-year-old former tax inspector vowed to lead Senegal towards enduring economic and social advancement.



Faye's swearing-in ceremony, held in the town of Diamniadio near the capital Dakar, was attended by dignitaries from across the West African region, including representatives from various governments and the African Union Commission. Notably, Faye appointed Ousmane Sonko, the opposition leader he succeeded in the election, as Senegal's prime minister shortly after assuming office.



The new president's ascent to power comes amidst a backdrop of political amnesty granted to him and Sonko just prior to the elections. Both leaders, co-founders of the now-defunct Patriots for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity Party (PASTEF), had faced imprisonment on charges of defamation and inciting rebellion. Their joint campaign under the banner "Diomaye is Sonko" resonated with voters, reflecting a widespread call for change and reform in Senegal's political landscape.

