Cruise vessel passengers stuck on African island

(MENAFN) A distressing incident unfolded last week as eight cruise ship passengers found themselves stranded on Sao Tome and Principe, an African island nation, after they were late for reboarding. Among the stranded were six Australians and two Americans, one of whom is reportedly pregnant, while another is an elderly man with a heart condition.



The passengers were left behind when the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel departed after a scheduled excursion on the island. Despite being within sight of the ship from the shore, they were denied reentry as they missed the designated "all aboard time" of 3 pm, according to reports from WPDE news station.



Efforts to facilitate their return were complicated when the island's coast guard reportedly escorted the stranded passengers to the ship, only to be refused reboarding. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that most of the travelers lacked essential medications and functioning credit cards.



In an attempt to rejoin the cruise ship, the group flew to Gambia on Sunday, but their plans were thwarted due to adverse weather conditions preventing the ship from docking safely. A spokesperson for the cruise line disclosed that arrangements are underway for the passengers to meet the vessel in Senegal on Tuesday.



Instances of passengers missing reboarding deadlines are not uncommon in the cruise industry, where strict schedules and significant operational costs necessitate adherence to predetermined timelines. However, the plight of these stranded passengers highlights the challenges and vulnerabilities faced by travelers when unforeseen circumstances arise during their voyages.

