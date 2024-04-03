Multiple political groups ask for election in Mali

(MENAFN) In a concerted effort to restore democratic governance in Mali, several political coalitions and civic organizations have issued calls for the prompt holding of presidential elections. The demands were made in separate statements released late Sunday by the Network of Human Rights Defenders in Mali (RDDHM), comprising approximately fifty local organizations, and a coalition of political parties boasting over 20 signatories.



The transitional government currently in place, established following a second coup in 2021, had initially committed to a 24-month transition period culminating on March 26, 2024, with elections scheduled for February. However, last September, military leaders announced a "slight" delay in the voting process, citing technical challenges such as the need for a new constitution, updating of election lists, and concerns regarding a census database.



Expressing concern over the prolonged transition period and the delay in holding elections, Mali's main political parties and civic groups have urged the military rulers to establish an institutional framework and immediately organize presidential elections. The demands underscore the urgency of returning Mali to democratic rule and addressing the country's pressing challenges.



"The country is facing significant challenges, and the transition is not expected to resolve all of Mali's problems. It is imperative to end this deadlock, particularly as the extended transition period expired on March 26," emphasized RDDHM in their statement.



Furthermore, the political coalition, which includes the party of the deposed former president, highlighted the need for clarity and action to address the current situation. They emphasized that if no progress is made, they would mobilize legal and legitimate channels to advocate for electoral processes and the restoration of democratic governance.



The collective calls for presidential elections reflect widespread concerns over the protracted military rule and the need to uphold democratic principles in Mali. As pressure mounts on the transitional government to fulfill its commitments and pave the way for inclusive and transparent elections, the voices of political parties and civic groups serve as a rallying cry for democratic renewal and stability in the West African nation.

MENAFN03042024000045015687ID1108053606