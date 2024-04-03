Russian organization to assist African energy forum

(MENAFN) The Roscongress Foundation, a prominent Russian government agency, has announced its involvement in organizing the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW-2024), slated to take place later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. Building on the success of previous editions, AEW-2024 aims to convene political leaders, energy experts, and global investors to explore opportunities for investment and collaboration in Africa's energy sector under the theme 'Invest in Africa's Energy.'



The decision to participate in AEW-2024 underscores the Roscongress Foundation's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and facilitating dialogue between Russia and African nations. A cooperation agreement between the Foundation and the African Energy Chamber, the organizer of AEW, was formalized during the Russian Energy Week in October 2023, establishing the Foundation as a strategic partner for the forum. This agreement signifies a shared vision to pursue joint projects and achieve mutually beneficial goals in the energy sector.



Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to President Vladimir Putin, highlighted the significance of electricity as a key area of cooperation between Russia and African states, citing ongoing projects with 16 African countries. He emphasized that recent business events in Russia, including the Russia-Africa Summits and Economic Forums, have demonstrated the immense potential for collaboration between Russia and Africa. Kobyakov expressed confidence that AEW-2024 will serve as a catalyst for furthering this partnership, fostering multi-format, long-term cooperation between the two regions.



With a focus on enhancing dialogue and collaboration in the energy sector, AEW-2024 is poised to serve as a pivotal platform for advancing Russo-African relations. By bringing together key stakeholders and facilitating discussions on investment opportunities and technological innovations, the forum aims to drive sustainable development and economic growth across the African continent. The Roscongress Foundation's participation underscores Russia's commitment to supporting Africa's energy transition and fostering inclusive and mutually beneficial partnerships in the region.

MENAFN03042024000045015687ID1108053605