Reunion Neuroscience Inc. Announces Upcoming Presentations At The Anxiety And Depression Association Of America (ADAA) 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc., a venture backed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to pushing the boundaries of neuroscience, today announced that the clinical dataset from the Company's Phase 1 study of its lead asset, RE104, will be presented in both a podium and poster at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Conference taking place April 11-14, 2024, in Boston, MA. The presentations will highlight the Phase 1 findings on RE104, a proprietary, potential best-in-class, patented prodrug of 4-OH-DiPT, a psilocybin-like compound. In a Phase 1 study, RE104 produced a psychedelic, psychoactive state similar in intensity and quality to psilocybin, but lasting only about half the time (3-4 hours) while demonstrating a similar, favorable safety profile. Reunion is evaluating RE104 in patients with underserved mental health disorders, beginning with postpartum depression (NCT06342310 ).



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Podium Presentation

Title: RE104 – A Novel, Shorter-Acting Psychedelic for Postpartum Depression

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Time: 4:00-5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Westin Boston Seaport District: Harbor Ballroom I & II, Harbor Level

Presenter: Dr. Robert Alexander, Chief Medical Officer of Reunion

Poster Presentation

Title: RE104 – A Novel, Shorter-Acting Psychedelic for Postpartum Depression

Session Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Session Time: 3:45-5:15 p.m. ET

Poster #: S150

Location: Westin Boston Seaport District: Grand Ballroom, Concourse Level

The poster will be available on Reunion's website on Friday, April 12, 2024.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion Neuroscience is committed to pushing the boundaries of neuroscience to develop innovative, patented, FDA-approved serotonergic psychedelic therapeutic solutions for postpartum depression (PPD) and other underserved mental health disorders. The Company's lead asset, RE104, a proprietary, potential best-in-class, serotonergic psychedelic compound and the only 4-OH-DiPT prodrug in clinical development, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for postpartum depression, (NCT06342310 ), that could provide rapid symptom relief and durable efficacy. Reunion is actively investigating the use of RE104, which has a patent granted for exclusive rights for the composition of matter through 2042, in additional indications susceptible to being treated with a 5HT2A agonist molecule.

For more information about the company, visit .

Contact

Sarah Sutton, Argot Partners

(518) 932-3680

...