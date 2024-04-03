(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cups & Lids Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Demand for cups and lids is forecast to grow 3.4% per year to $15.5 billion in 2027, with real growth of 1.8% annually to 479 billion units. Advances will be fueled by continued growth in foodservice revenues and solid prospects for food and beverage packaging cups.

Foodservice will remain the dominant cup and lid market in value terms, accounting for 66% market value in 2027. While the large established base and maturity of some applications will hold back gains, several trends will drive cup and lid demand, especially an increased focus on specialty beverage offerings in quick service and other restaurants along with general trends toward snacking in place of traditional meals.

This study examines the US market for disposable cups and lids. Historical data are provided for 2012, 2017, and 2022, with forecasts through 2032. Annual data is provided for 2018-2026. Data are provided in current dollar value and units. The study also evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on key industry competitors including Dart Container, International Paper, Graphic Packaging, Pactiv Evergreen, and Berry Global.

Unit growth will be supported by healthy gains in foodservice revenues and the increasing popularity of single-serve, convenient food packaging. In addition to real demand gains, market value will be supported by the proliferation of higher value, sustainable cup materials such as molded fiber and aluminum.

Sustainability Has Growing Impacts on Material Mix & Product Development

Over the past decade, sustainability has become a leading factor in determining cup and lid choices. This has resulted in a strong push toward using higher priced materials such as aluminum and bioplastics, which supports market value increases. This also extends to products such as rigid plastic cups, with an emphasis placed on more environmentally friendly plastics or the greater incorporation of recycled content, which also boosts prices.

Concerns over sustainability are also creating a shift in the product mix. For instance, a general phaseout of foam cups, especially among major foodservice chains, is supporting demand for a variety of alternative materials such as paper. However, growing efforts to encourage reusable cup usage, especially among coffee shops and other limited-service restaurants, will offer a potential restraint on cup demand.

Continued Growth in Foodservice to Further Propel Cup Demand

Foodservice will continue to be an important market for disposable cups and lids due to their widespread use with hot and cold beverages, various food items, and condiments. Foodservice cup and lid demand will be supported by continued growth in foodservice orders and a return to normal consumer dining out habits.

The increasing number of takeout and delivery orders at full-service restaurants, which almost exclusively used reusable glassware until recently, will also bolster gains. However, a shift at some limited-service restaurants toward bottled beverage options instead of those offered in cups will restrain greater gains.

Convenience Will Support Packaging Cup Demand Despite Maturity in Key Food Segments

Demand for packaging cups and lids will primarily benefit from the convenience they offer across various food packaging applications. In addition to widespread trends toward individual-sized food products, cups allow for on-the-go snacking as well as use with multi-pack products. However, a slowdown in key food segments, most notably flattening yogurt consumption after periods of exceptional growth, will restrain further demand going forward.

Historical Sales Trends

Demand for disposable cups and lids is directly related to trends in consumer food and beverage expenditures, particularly spending for food and beverages consumed away from home, and overall food and beverage consumption patterns.

Other important determinants of demand levels and growth include:



Demographic factors such as the overall size and growth rate of the resident population, the age distribution of the population, the average household size, and the number of family members in the workforce

Macroeconomic variables, such as levels of personal consumption expenditures and disposable income, and overall economic growth and inflation

Shifts in consumer food and beverage tastes and preferences, including dietary trends

Changes in food distribution channels and the retail environment Cup and lid demand is also influenced by less predictable factors, such as raw material prices and availability, technological developments, government regulations, and foreign trade.

The outlook for cups and lids is also linked to overall packaging demand and various packaging industry trends, including:



Competition from alternative packaging formats, such as other plastic or paper containers, and flexible packaging (e.g., pouches)

Consumer preferences and purchasing trends (e.g., single serving formats, portability, reusability) The importance of environmental friendliness and sustainability (e.g., recyclability and compostability)

Demand for cups and lids in the foodservice market is largely influenced by foodservice industry variables. These factors include:



The characteristics of various beverage products

Shifts in consumer beverage preferences

Portion size trends

Menu changes by restaurants design and convenience factors

Companies Featured



Berry Global

Dart Container

Graphic Packaging

International Paper Pactiv Evergreen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Short Term Analysis



Economic Forecast Short-Term Cups & Lids Industry Trends

3. Overview



Study Scope

Historical Sales Trends

Markets Overview

Applications Overview (Beverage, Food, Portion, & Packaging)

Products Overview (Cups, Lids & Lidding)

Materials Trends (Plastic, Paper, Molded Fiber, Metal)

Pricing & Inflation Foreign Trade

4. Factors Impacting Cup & Lid Demand



Foodservice Industry Outlook

Food Packaging Trends

Beverage Packaging Trends

Raw Materials Use & Availability

Regulations

Overview

Bans on Foam & Plastic Products

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Source Reduction Efforts

Development of Sustainable Materials Competitive Products

5. Rigid Plastic Cups



Scope & Product Description

Outlook & Applications

Markets

Product Innovation Leading Suppliers

6. Foam Cups



Scope & Product Description

Outlook & Applications

Markets

Product Innovation Leading Suppliers

7. Paper Cups



Scope & Product Description

Outlook & Applications

Markets

Product Innovation Leading Suppliers

8. Molded Fiber Cups



Scope & Product Description

Outlook & Applications

Markets

Product Innovation Leading Suppliers

9. Metal Cups



Scope & Product Description

Outlook & Applications

Markets

Product Innovation Leading Suppliers

10. Lids & Lidding



Scope & Product Description

Outlook, Products & Applications

Demand by Product

Demand by Application

Rigid Lids

Lidding (Flexible Lids)

Materials

Markets

Product Innovation Leading Suppliers

11. Beverage Cups & Lids



Scope & Product Description

Demand Outlook

Beverage Cups

Demand by Type

Cold Cups

Hot Cups

Lids for Beverage Cups

Demand by Type

Standard Lids

Specialty Lids

Materials

Markets Leading Suppliers

12. Food Cups & Lids



Scope & Product Description

Demand Outlook

Materials

Markets Leading Suppliers

13. Portion Cups & Lids



Scope & Product Description

Demand Outlook

Materials

Markets Leading Suppliers

14. Packaging Cups & Lids



Scope & Product Description

Demand Outlook

Materials

Markets Leading Suppliers

15. Foodservice Markets



Market Scope

Markets Overview

Demand by Market

Fast Food & Fast Casual

Other Limited Service Restaurants (Coffee Shops, Snack Shops, Street Vendors)

Full-Service

Non-Commercial Foodservice

Products & Applications Materials

16. Food & Beverage Packaging Markets



Market Scope

Markets Overview

Demand by Market

Dairy Products

Prepared Foods

Sauces, Condiments, & Dressings

Fruits & Vegetables

Coffee & Tea

Dry Food (Dry Soups, Side Dishes, & Breakfast Cereals)

Candy & Snacks

Baby Food

Other Foods

Beverages

Product Trends Materials

17. Retail, Medical, & Nonfood Packaging Markets



Markets Overview

Demand by Market

Retail Sale/Home Use

Medical & Dental Markets

Pet Food & Treats

Nonfood Packaging

Product Trends Materials

18. Industry Structure



Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions List of Industry Participants

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900