Rupali Ganguly Feeds Cake To Street Dogs Before B'day, Says 'Gifts Na Bhejein'

Mumbai, April 3 Two days ahead of her birthday, 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly was spotted feeding cake to the street dogs, outside the set of her show.

She also requested fans not to send her gifts on her birthday, but instead do charity in her name.

Rupali will be turning 47 on April 5th.

The visuals show Rupali wearing an orange-coloured saree and magenta blouse. Her hair is tied in a braid.

In the video, she can be seen feeding the cake to the street dogs. She is heard saying, "Ye doggy cake hai.. isme non-veg hai. (This cake is for dogs, it has non-veg in it.)

Another video shows Rupali talking to the paparazzi and saying: "Ye furr babies ke lie cake hain. Thank you so much. Mai hamesha se request karti hu ki please mere birthday par gifts na bheje. Aisa nahi hai ki aapke pyaar ki kadar nahi hai, aap hath se ek letter ya card bhi likh ke bhej de wo mere liye wo sone ke barabar hai. Lekin gifts kharid kar mat bheja kare."

(These are cakes for furr babies. I always request you all to not send gifts on my birthday. It's not like I don't value your love, if you send me a handwritten card, it's like gold for me. But please don't buy gifts and send me.)

She further said: "Agar karna hi hai to mere naam se, mere bete ke naam se kahin par charity kar dijiye, kisi gareeb ko khana khila dijiye. Jo animal charities mai support karti hu usme donate kar dijiye. Ye sab acha kaam kijiye, mujhe wo blessings ki greed hai, chizon ki nahin."

(If you want, then please do charity in my and my son's name, feed the poor people. You can donate to the animal charities that I support. Do all these good deeds. I am greedy for blessings, not things.)

On the professional front, Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show 'Anupamaa'. The show is based on the Bengali series 'Sreemoyee'. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.