Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi But Wayanad Won't Be Easy This Time: BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ran away from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency and will be contesting from Kerala's Wayanad but it won't be easy this time.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP MP said, "Rahul Gandhi's family members contested from Amethi in the past and got elected as well but why is he afraid of that constituency? Why Rahul Gandhi is running away from Amethi. Why is he contesting from Wayanad. What kind of politics he wants to do in the country by adopting the policy of appeasement."

"The public knows how to respond to such leaders. The path of Wayanad will not be easy this time for Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"I never object to tickets given to any family member but I want to say that RJD believes in dynastic politics. They (Lalu Prasad family) own the party. One family member became chief minister and another deputy chief minister or MP. All family members are in politics," he said.

He also claimed that the NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP leader said that he would reach out to the state's people and inform them about the work done by the Narendra Modi government.

"PM Modi always says that the country cannot develop without the development of Bihar," the BJP leader said.