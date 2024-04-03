(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Civilian Infrastructure Inspection Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This research service is focused on analyzing the segment of infrastructure inspection within the commercial drone market, highlighting the use of drone systems for inspection work, mainly civilian infrastructure, such as bridges, powerlines, and roads.

This study focuses on how current global trends are shaping this market and modifying the ways in which end users are applying drone technology in their inspection workflows. Similar to most commercial segments related to unmanned systems, regulations remain the biggest challenge to growth and the most relevant restraint to the adoption of enhancements in drone technology, mainly related to autonomous workflows.

Challenges for drone OEMs relate to the lack of awareness from potential customers about the benefits of drone solutions in their fields, in addition to difficulties in obtaining components to manufacture drone platforms as a direct result of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe



Data Processing Software for Specific Market Segments

Automated Drone Infrastructure Inspection Workflows Drone Data Analysis for Predictive Infrastructure Maintenance

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Drone Civilian Infrastructure Inspection Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Research Scope

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Segmentation by Platform Type



Main Areas for Drone Applications in Infrastructure

Types of UAS Implementation Models for Infrastructure Inspection Companies Representative Drone Infrastructure Inspection Industry Participants

Key Competitors by Segment

Significant Partnerships in the Drone Civilian Infrastructure Inspection Market

