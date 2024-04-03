The Global Nanofibers Market was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 26.00%.

This report examines the global markets and technologies for nanofibers. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of each material, end-user, and regions. This report concentrates on nanofiber materials that are currently in commercial use or are likely to be commercialized by 2028.

Nanofibers are spherical structures with an aspect ratio larger than 50 nanometers and an exterior diameter less than 1,000 nanometers. They have emerged as a robust, eco-friendly, and economical material of modern times. Due to the ongoing commercialization of scalable production techniques, the material is of immense significance. Researchers and industrialists are analyzing and exploring new nanofiber manufacturing processes such as advanced electrospinning and needleless spinning methods.

Recently, the delivery of antibacterial medications has drawn constant attention. The rising healthcare sector and the persistent need for filtration and separation materials will likely boost the nanofibers market size over the projected timeframe.

The study highlights the latest developments in nanofiber technology, including material types, fabrication processes, and end-use. It offers a detailed market analysis for the nanofibers market by segment (i.e., material, end-use, region), describing technical aspects and trends affecting future market growth.

Mechanical, chemical, and environmental end-use currently account for the largest market share, where nanofibers are primarily used to fabricate filtration media, catalysts, and chemical additives. North America is the largest nanofibers market due to its dominant position in production capacity, research and development (R& D), supportive government policies, early adoption, consumer awareness, and high medical, filtration, and energy storage consumption.

As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 28% of greenhouse gas emissions are due to transportation, whereas electricity production and industrial processing account for 25% and 23%, respectively (U.S. Energy Information Administration (2022); IPCC (2022): Climate Change 2022). Nanofibers can reduce reliance on fossil fuels, resulting in substantially reduced carbon footprints.

Due to the dynamic nature of nanofibers, regulatory bodies such as REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals), Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are focusing on a more evidence-based approach that requires more extensive data on the lifecycle, exposure, and toxicity of nanofibers. Regulating the nanofiber industry not only balances innovation but also promotes environmental stewardship.

This study reviews the following material categories, along with relevant market information, technological descriptions and issues, key applications, and major market factors.

Report Includes



Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by material type, application, end-use industry and geographic region

Identification of the current and future technologies for use in nanofibers

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, and impacts of macroeconomic variables

Review of the current market status for nanofiber-based products, technological issues, supply chain analysis and current competitive landscape

Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in the nanofiber market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG scores, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of relevant patents

Overview of the major vendors and the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Competitive intelligence on the leading market players, their global rankings, recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and product portfolios Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Donaldson Company, Nippon Paper Industries, and Asahi Kasei Corp.

Company Profiles



Abalioglu HoldIng A.S.

Acs Material

Argonide Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Espin Technologies Inc.

Hollingsworth & Vose

Inmed Llc.

Japan Vilene Co. Ltd.

Lime

Nanolayr

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Nxtnano

Resonac Holdings Corp.

Spur A.S.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc. Up Catalyst

Key Attributes:

