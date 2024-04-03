Tilray Medical Announces New Scientific Publication On Age-Related Patterns Of Medical Cannabis Use

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tilray Led Study Shows Chronic Pain, Arthritis, Anxiety, and Insomnia as Primary Illnesses and Symptoms for Medical Cannabis Use



53.8% of Medical Cannabis Patients in Study Reported a Decrease on Prescription Opioid Use

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, transforming healthcare, today announced a new Tilray led scientific publication, Age-related Patterns of medical Cannabis Use: A Survey of Authorized Patients in Canada . The new study was derived from the Canadian Cannabis Patient Survey (CCPS) 2021, comprised of 2,697 patients and focused primarily on older patients with a mean age of 54.3. This study presents to the medical and scientific community the consumption trends observed in patients and the self-reported impacts from medical cannabis in alleviating the patients' primary symptoms.

The Age-related Patterns of Medical Cannabis Use study finds that older patients comprise a growing subset of medical cannabis patients. The primary illnesses and symptoms for which medical cannabis was sought after by patients in this study were chronic pain (27.8%) and arthritis (14.9%) as the most common primary illnesses, pain as the most common primary symptom (66%), anxiety (9%) as the third most primary illness and second most primary symptom, and insomnia/sleep disorder as a common symptom co-morbid with chronic pain and other illnesses reported by 34.6%. Among patients taking prescription opioids, 53.8% reported a decrease in use over the past year with medical cannabis. Study participants reported that cannabis had a high degree of efficacy in alleviating their illness or symptoms, and many reported a reduction in their use of prescription opioids, alcohol, tobacco, and other substances.

José Tempero, Tilray's Medical Director, said, "Our role in this initiative exemplifies our commitment to medical research, leading us one step closer to unlocking the full therapeutic potential of medical cannabis."

Tilray Medical's mission is to continue transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through access to medical cannabis, and today is a leading provider of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in over 20 countries with a comprehensive portfolio of THC and CBD products. Tilray has supported medical trials globally, across Europe, Canada, the United States, Australia, and Latin America, studying the efficacy of medical cannabis as a treatment for indications including pediatric epilepsy, refractory pediatric epilepsy, cancer-induced nausea and vomiting, HIV, essential tremor, breast cancer disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and alcohol use disorders.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe , Tilray Medical Canada , and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

