Simply Spiked™ Peach Arrives In Canada With A Call To Peach Responsibly

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Simply Spiked is inviting older Canadians to text 1-855-691-GENZ for advice from their Gen-Z counterparts to Peach Responsibly in text conversations

TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply SpikedTM Peach is bringing the flavour to Canada with the launch of a new Peach-flavoured variety pack. To introduce their Signature Peach, Strawberry Peach and Kiwi Peach flavours to Canada, Simply Spiked is inviting older generations to text the Ask Gen-Z hotline - 1-855-691-GENZ - for advice on adding the juiciest emojis to their text conversations while avoiding the unfortunate mistake of sending a poorly placed peach emoji to friends and loved ones.





To better understand how well our older Canadian friends fare in their text conversations using emojis, Simply conducted a survey that revealed a juicy truth: 96% of Canadians 60+ don't think of the double entendre when they see the peach emoji. If you're thinking this could lead to some very - interesting - texts from elders, you're absolutely right. The survey also showed that 1 in 3 Canadian Gen-Z's have received an inappropriate text through a poorly placed peach or eggplant emoji!

"Last year was the first time Simply Spiked was available in the Canadian market, and we made our mark by creating a brand that was the arbiter of juicy truths, and this year is no different,” said Jeanene Miniaci, Senior Marketing Manager, Flavour & Seltzers. "With Peach Responsibly, finding the insight that older generations didn't immediately recognize the peach emoji's double meaning was so interesting that we felt it could connect intergenerational Canadians and bring our new offering to market in a fun and dynamic way."

So if you're part of the 22% of Gen-Z's who have received a potentially risqué text accidentally from their parent or grandparent misusing an emoji, Simply is here to help. Canadians who text a peach emoji to the Ask Gen-Z hotline will be matched with a Gen-Z to help them with all their emoji-related questions. In return, they'll receive a Simply SpikedTM tote bag while supplies last.

The Simply Spiked Peach variety pack is now available at participating locations across Canada and includes three Peach-forward flavours:



Signature Peach: Say hello to the Queen Bee of Juicy. With refreshing hints of fruity sweetness, you'll get that fresh-cut peach, right-off-the-tree kinda feeling.

Strawberry Peach: Ah, paradise. Where two fresh fruits come together to create one juicy combination. Strawberry Peach offers a perfect blend of fresh fruits that will fire up those taste buds on a hot day or as you get ready for a night out. Kiwi Peach: An island adventure, Kiwi Peach is packed with fresh, clean flavours your taste buds are longing for. With the sweetness of peach and a subtle hint of kiwi, every sip will take you on a new adventure.



At participating locations, each product will be ready to grab in a three-flavour variety 12-pack featuring slim cans ,or single can of Signature Peach.

To learn more, please visit simplyspiked and follow the brand on social @SimplySpikedCA . Always drink responsibly.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors or MolsonCoorsOurImprint .

Survey Methodology

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Simply Spiked was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue . 1,528 randomly selected Canadian adults aged 19 and older who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from March 1st to March 4th 2024. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

