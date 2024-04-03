Presenting On The Emerging Growth Conference 69 Day 2 On April 4 Register Now

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 69th Emerging Growth Conference on April 3 & 4, 2024.



Day 2

April 4, 2024

10:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference . If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.

10:45

Introduction

10:50 – 11:20

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., (NYSE: STRW)

Keynote speaker: Moishe Gubin, Chairman, CEO

11:25 - 11:55

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Gerald W. Shields, Vice Chairman and CEO Jeff Conklin, CFO

12:00 – 12:30

LeddarTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LDTC)

Keynote speakers: Frantz Saintellemy – CEO & Chris Stewart, CFO

1:10 - 1:40

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speaker: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

1:45 - 2:15

Alpha Seven Therapeutics, Inc.

Keynote speaker: Michael E. McFadden, CEO & Director

2:55 - 3:05

Clearday, Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD)

Keynote speakers: James Walesa, President / CEO, and Dan Policy, Corporate Development

3:10 - 3:20

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH)

Keynote speaker: Anatoly Dritschilo, MD, CEO & Chairman

3:40 - 3:50

FendX Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: FDXTF) (CSE: FNDX)

Keynote speaker: Carolyn Myers, CEO

3:55 - 4:05

Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACRL)

Keynote speaker: Greg Praver, Investor Relations

4:10 – 4:20

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant, and Annette Marleau, PHD

4:25 – 4:35

Carbon Revolution, Plc. (NASDAQ: CREV)

Keynote speakers: Gerald Buckle, CFO, and Nick Batchelor, Commercial Director

4:40 – 4:50

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ: AYTU)

Keynote speaker: Joshua Disbrow, Chairman, CEO

Presented Yesterday, April 3, 2024.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)

Keynote speaker: Mark Tapsak, PhD, VP of Sensor Technology

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTCQB: ACOGF) (CSE: ACOG)

Keynote speakers: Michael E. McFadden, CEO & Director & Lauren D'Angelo, COO

SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING)

Keynote speaker: Wil Ralston, CEO

Element79 Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: ELMGF) (CSE: ELEM)

Keynote speaker: James Tworek, CEO

AseptiScope, Inc.

Keynote speaker: Scott W Mader – Founder & CEO

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR)

Keynote speaker: Dan Brdar, President, CEO & Director

ANGLE, PLC., (OTCQX: ANPCY) (AIM: AGL)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Newland, Founder, CEO & Executive Director

SensTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES)

Keynote speaker: Joel L. Fruendt, President, CEO, & Director

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO)

Keynote speaker: John Alam, CEO

Canoo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)

Keynote speaker: Greg Ethridge, CFO

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA)

Keynote speaker: Gerry Proehl, Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC)

Keynote speaker: Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board.

Myriad Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: MYRUF) (CSE: M)

Keynote speaker: Thomas David Lamb, President, CEO, & Director

