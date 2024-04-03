Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh By 192 Runs To Sweep Test Series 2-0

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka have boosted their chances of reaching next year's ICC World Test Championship final with an emphatic 192-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Chattogram.

The Asian side wrapped up the win during the opening session on the fifth day of the final Test of the two-match series, with Khaled Ahmed the final Bangladesh batter to fall at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as Sri Lanka clinched a comfortable 2-0 series sweep.

The victory sees Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan and move up to fourth place on the updated World Test Championship standings with a 50 percent points percentage, with India (first), Australia (second) and New Zealand (third) the only teams ahead of them.

Sri Lanka still have two home series to come this cycle, with matches scheduled against New Zealand later this year and then another two Tests at home against Australia in early 2025.

Their next assignment is a three-match series in England commencing in August and the island nation will head into those contests full of confidence following an impressive series triumph in Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka dominated the majority of the series away from home, with Kamindu Mendis finishing the series as the leading run-scorer with 367 runs at an average of 122.33.

Mendis hit an unbeaten 92 during the first innings as Sri Lanka amassed a whopping total of 531 and their bowlers quickly backed up their efforts by dismissing Bangladesh for just 178 in reply.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers with four wickets in the first innings, while fellow quick Lahiru Kumara collected his own four-wicket haul in the second innings to help clinch the victory.

Bangladesh drop to equal seventh on the updated World Test Championship standings, with their next series coming in Pakistan later this year when they travel for two Test matches. (ICC)