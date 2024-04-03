ASE Records Slight Dip In Trading Activity

Amman, April 3 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded its trading session on Wednesday with a marginal decrease of 0.17 percent, settling at 2,432 points.The trading activity saw approximately 2 million shares changing hands, accumulating a total value of around JD3.2 million through 1,834 transactions.A scrutiny of the day's trading revealed a mixed performance among publicly traded companies. Specifically, 23 companies experienced a decline in their share prices, while 17 companies witnessed an uptick in their shares. The remaining 34 companies maintained stability in their share prices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.