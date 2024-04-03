Israeli Forces Arrest 30 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 3 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces conducted a series of arrests in the West Bank on Wednesday, apprehending 30 Palestinians, among them journalist Asmaa Harish, mother of the deceased Ahmed Hilal Ghaidan, and former prisoners.The arrests were primarily concentrated in Jerusalem and Ramallah, with additional operations extending to Hebron, Bethlehem, Tubas, Jenin, Qalqilya, and Jericho, according to a joint statement issued by the Authority of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.The statement highlighted the persistent pattern of Israeli incursions and destruction across various governorates, camps, and towns, accompanied by reports of widespread sabotage and demolition of Palestinian homes. Moreover, severe beatings against detainees and their families have been reported, underscoring the escalating tensions and human rights concerns in the region.