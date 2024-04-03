Gaza Ministry Reports 59 Casualties In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 3 (Petra) - The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported five separate massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, which claimed the lives of 59 individuals and left 83 others wounded.The report underscores the severe humanitarian toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression, now spanning 180 days, as many victims remain trapped under rubble and in inaccessible areas, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach these individuals.The Ministry stated that the cumulative impact of Israeli atrocities since October 7 has resulted in a staggering toll, with 32,975 fatalities and 75,577 injuries recorded in the Gaza Strip.