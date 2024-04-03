Ministries Ink Renewed Water Harvesting Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) - The Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, and the Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hanifat, signed a renewed memorandum of understanding for water harvesting Wednesday, aligning with royal directives to boost the agricultural sector and ensure water availability across the nation.Abu Saud emphasized the importance of inter-ministerial cooperation in executing economically beneficial projects, especially in addressing water challenges and providing local water sources. The renewed memorandum, he noted, underscores their joint commitment to collecting rainwater for agricultural use, ecosystem rehabilitation, freshwater enhancement in pastoral areas, erosion prevention, and livestock watering.The partnership entails the Jordan Valley Authority offering technical assistance for studies and designs of water harvesting projects. Abu Saud praised the fruitful collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, which has facilitated the completion of various development initiatives such as excavation and dam projects.Hanifat highlighted the partnership's focus on sustainability, flood prevention, soil preservation, and desert development. He emphasized the significance of modern water harvesting techniques in revitalizing vegetation and combating climate change, underscoring ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between agriculture and the Jordan Valley Authority.Hanifat commended the Ministry's efforts in promoting water harvesting, including the establishment of rainwater collection wells from Irbid to Petra, with each well receiving incentive support worth JD 1,500. He also emphasized the pivotal role of dam and excavation systems in socio-economic development, job creation, and poverty alleviation in the targeted areas.