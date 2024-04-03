Latvia Approves New Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian government has approved a new aid package for Ukraine in 2024 for EUR 9.6 million.

Deputy Head of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to her, the package includes EUR 5.3 million for Ukraine's reconstruction and EUR 4.3 million for support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.

"Latvia is taking care of the recovery and reconstruction of the Chernihiv region. The government plan for this year provides for the reconstruction of social infrastructure in the region, psychological assistance to women, digitalization, consultations on territorial planning and integration into the EU," Kondratiuk said.

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins earlier said that frozen Russian assets in the West should be used not only for Ukraine's reconstruction but also for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.

Photo: LETA, Zane Bitere