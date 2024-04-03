Ukrainian Forces Destroy 93 Russian Troops, 34 Units Of Equipment On Southern Front In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces operating on the southern front have killed 93 invaders and destroyed 34 units of their weapons and military hardware over the past 24 hours.

The press service of the Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Southern Defense Forces will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rear. In the last 24 hours, we received confirmation that the enemy had lost 93 occupiers and 34 units of weapons and military equipment," the post said.

In particular, Ukrainian forces destroyed two Grad multiple rocket launchers, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, nine guns, five mortars, an automatic grenade launcher, nine armored vehicles, an electronic warfare station, a Supercam reconnaissance UAV, a Murom-M video surveillance complex, two video surveillance cameras, an aerial photo station and a boat.