Arab Media Personnel: Kuwaiti Parliament Known For Freedom, Democracy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Shfaqa

KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- The Arab media personnel affirmed on Wednesday that the Kuwaiti parliament was one of the most advanced democratic institutes in the region, carrying the banner of freedom and transparency since the 1960s.

Speaking to KUNA at the Media Center for the 2024 National Assembly Elections, the personnel said that they were impressed with the level of freedom for the press in covering the elections due Thursday, April 4.

Editor-in-chief for the Egyptian Al-Akhbar newspaper Mohammad Hendawi predicted the success for the upcoming elections, hoping that it would be followed by a period of compressive development for Kuwait under the keen eye of the country's leadership.

Hendawi also noticed Kuwaiti authorities prepared well for the approaching democratic process, saying that they took all preparatory measures to facilitate voting and also allow Arab and foreign media to cover the elections.

Georges Alam, a Lebanese political analyst and writer, said that the current elections was held in a different atmosphere as set by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who called for implementing steps to create real change in Kuwait's democratic discourse.

Alam indicated that he was looking forward tomorrow to be part of the media delegation monitoring elections, which hopefully have a good outcome for Kuwait and its people.

Similarly, Assistant chief editor the Egyptian newspaper Al-Masri Yusri Badri said that the advent of election during the holy month of Ramadan was very special, viewing the decision to set Election Day as a day of rest would contribute to a huge turnout.

He also affirmed that the presence of Arab and foreign media would reflect the transparency of Kuwaiti elections. (end)

fsa













MENAFN03042024000071011013ID1108053389