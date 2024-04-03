CIBSE Appointed As New NABERS UK Scheme Administrator

(MENAFN- Pressat) NABERS has announced that the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) has been appointed as the new NABERS UK scheme administrator.

CIBSE Chief Executive, Ruth Carter says“We are delighted that CIBSE is now overseeing the administration of NABERS UK. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to advancing energy efficiency in the built environment. NABERS UK plays a crucial role in bridging the performance gap and enhancing transparency. We are excited to contribute to the continued success and impact of NABERS UK.”

CIBSE is one of the most influential professional bodies in the UK building sector, with a rich history of leadership in energy efficiency and decarbonisation. The organisation brings a wealth of organisational experience in certification, professional training, standards development and industry engagement, providing a powerful foundation for the role of NABERS UK scheme administrator. CIBSE has supported the Scheme throughout its development and is one of the founding members of the NABERS UK Steering Committee. CIBSE will be taking over the scheme administration from BRE with both organisations working closely together to enable a smooth transition and support the next phase of growth for the Scheme.

NABERS Director, Carlos Flores says,“We are thrilled to announce CIBSE as the new NABERS UK Scheme Administrator. CIBSE has an illustrious history of leadership in building sustainability and decarbonisation, and an unmatched track record in certification and the development of technical standards. Buildings in the UK can and should lead the world in tackling the climate crisis, and we are excited about the role NABERS UK can play with an organisation of CIBSE's calibre at the helm.”

NABERS UK is a leading building energy efficiency and decarbonisation initiative that was launched in the UK in 2020 following an international partnership between major UK industry organisations, led by the Better Buildings Partnership in the UK, and NABERS in Australia. NABERS drives improvements in energy efficiency in commercial buildings through the measurement and verification of actual in-use energy performance, which also provides critical assurance and integrity for building owners and their stakeholders.

The UK scheme has had strong industry backing since its launch and has gained significant momentum, with nearly 150 new and refurbished office buildings setting NABERS UK Design for Performance targets, representing a significant portion of UK office developments. Following the collection of 12 months of operational energy data, existing buildings are also beginning to pioneer the verification of performance in-use through NABERS UK Energy for Offices.

CEO of the Better Buildings Partnership, Sarah Ratcliffe says, "It is fantastic news to see CIBSE appointed as the new Scheme Administrator for NABERS UK. As the sector seeks to accelerate action to improve energy efficiency and decarbonise commercial buildings, bridging the performance gap and verifying energy performance in-use could not be more important. We look forward to working alongside other members of the Steering Committee to support CIBSE as they seek to capitalise on the Scheme's success.”

Further details concerning the practical transition to CIBSE as the new scheme administrator will be communicated over the coming weeks, and NABERS UK participants and broader building sustainability practitioners will be invited to attend a public launch event on the 30th April 2024. Registration for this event can be completed HERE .