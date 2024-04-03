Volunteers Make A Difference At The Lauder Monument

(MENAFN- Pressat) Damp and dreary weather greeted volunteers at a Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs“Make a Difference” Day at the Lauder Monument, Invernoaden, on Wednesday 27thMarch, however it did not dampen the spirits of the volunteers.

“We had a very willing and enthusiastic group who worked extremely hard clearing the monument access paths and steps of overgrown vegetation, fallen leaves and mud which had accumulated over a period of time” said Friends Chair, John Urquhart who helped organise the event. The volunteers who signed up via the Friends and the National Park Authority were also keen to repaint the railings surrounding the monument, however the weather had other ideas and this task will be arranged for a later date.

John also commented,“Thankfully the litter-picking equipment was not required, there was hardly a piece of litter to be found and we could focus entirely on improving the access to the monument. We would like to thank the volunteers for all their hard work and the National Park Authority for helping to provide tools and equipment and supplying one of their electric vehicles for the day.”