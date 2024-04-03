Dubai Cares' Statement On Anera Pausing Its Direct Operational Work In Gaza

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Yesterday, a convoy of humanitarian aid workers from the World Central Kitchen - the UAE's partner in the Amalthea Initiative - was targeted by an Israeli air strike, resulting in the deaths and injuries of a number of humanitarian relief workers. This unfortunate event has prompted Dubai Cares' strategic implementing partner, Anera, to pause its humanitarian operations in Gaza, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its staff members and their families.

According to Anera, the organization will continue with its logistics work inside and outside Gaza. However, Anera's direct operational work in Gaza, which includes food and non-food distribution will be paused.

As Anera is Dubai Cares' implementing partner in Gaza for the provision of urgent humanitarian aid, we are in direct communication with Anera's team members in order to closely monitor the situation and better understand the potential resumption dates of their direct operational work. Owing to the tremendous support we have received from the UAE community since the beginning of the conflict, Dubai Cares has raised significant funds to date, to provide hot meals, food baskets and emergency shelter tents to the people of Gaza.



We will continue to raise more funds in support of the people of Gaza through our Ramadan fundraising campaign,“Gaza In Our Hearts”. All future donations towards the campaign will be allocated to Anera once their operations resume, ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of humanitarian aid to those who need it most.





