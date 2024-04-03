ANI Pharmaceuticals To Participate At The Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BAUDETTE, Minn., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Encore Boston Harbor.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint. For more information, please visit our website .

