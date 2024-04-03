Unemployment rate in Eurozone holds steady at 6.5 percent

(MENAFN) The unemployment rate in the euro area remained stable for the fourth consecutive month, holding steady at 6.5 percent in February, as reported by the EU's statistical office on Wednesday. Despite this overall stability, there was a slight uptick in the number of jobless individuals, with an increase of 17,000 compared to the previous month. This indicates a relatively muted change in the labor market conditions within the single currency zone during the specified period.



Across the European Union, including countries that do not utilize the euro as their common currency, the total number of unemployed individuals stood at 13.3 million in February, with 11.1 million of them residing in the euro area. This highlights the significant scale of unemployment challenges facing the region, despite efforts to foster economic recovery and job creation initiatives.



The EU-wide unemployment rate, which encompasses member states both within and outside the euro area, also exhibited stability, holding steady at 6 percent in February. This indicates a level of consistency in labor market dynamics across the broader European context, with similar trends observed in both the short and long term.



Of particular concern is the persistently high youth unemployment rate, which stood at 14.8 percent in the EU and 14.6 percent in the euro area during the specified period. This underscores the ongoing challenges faced by young people in accessing meaningful employment opportunities, highlighting the need for targeted policies and interventions to address youth unemployment and support the economic empowerment of this demographic group.

MENAFN03042024000045015839ID1108053356