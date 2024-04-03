Annual inflation in Eurozone declines to 2.4 percent in March

(MENAFN) The euro area's annual consumer inflation rate for March saw a modest decline to 2.4 percent, according to preliminary estimates released by Eurostat on Wednesday. This figure, slightly below market expectations, represents a decrease from February's 2.6 percent reported by Eurostat. Analysts had projected a headline inflation rate of 2.5 percent for the month, highlighting a slight variance from the actual figures.



In March, energy prices experienced a notable decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the previous year, following a 3.7 percent decline recorded in February. This downward trend in energy prices contributed to the overall easing of consumer inflation. Similarly, the annual price growth for food, alcohol, and tobacco items continued to decelerate, settling at 2.7 percent.



However, it's worth noting that services maintained stability with the highest annual rate at 4.0 percent, consistent with the figures from the previous month. This indicates a resilient performance in the services sector despite the overall moderation in inflationary pressures.



Looking at the month-on-month changes, the euro area's consumer price index saw a notable uptick of 0.8 percent in March, marking an acceleration from the 0.6 percent increase observed in February. Within this context, while energy prices witnessed a slight decline of 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, food prices experienced a marginal rise of 0.1 percent.



Overall, the data reflects a nuanced picture of inflation dynamics within the euro area, with various factors contributing to both the moderation and acceleration of price changes across different categories.

