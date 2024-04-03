(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The World Furniture Outlook 2024 provides an overview of the global furniture sector through historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2014-2022 and 2023 preliminary estimates) and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2024 and 2025 for 100 countries.

Key Highlights



The World Furniture Outlook 2024 report analyses the slump in the global furniture industry throughout 2023 and anticipates a gradual recovery in 2024 and 2025.

According to estimates, in 2024, a decline in consumer confidence and weakened furniture demand, particularly in Europe and North America, are expected. Globally, furniture consumption is forecasted to experience a slight decrease in real terms in 2024, with a potential resume in 2025. 2023 has been a very bad year for the international trade of furniture, but above the pre-pandemic level. Projections for 2024 and 2025 suggest a slow recovery, with positive growth in current US$ expected in 2025, marking the first time in four years

This market research report includes:



Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios.

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format :



origin of furniture imports

destination of furniture exports

historical series on furniture production

historical series on furniture market size

historical series on furniture trade country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

The 100 country summary tables also include:



Total household consumption expenditure

Total GNP at purchasing power parity Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

Key Topics Covered:

PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK

1. Summary



Basic data of the global furniture market to 2023 World economy and furniture outlook 2024-2025 for 100 countries

2. The world furniture market

Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions and trade areas

3. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.

4. The international scenario

The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2025

PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS

1. World Tables



Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption and Imports

Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

The opening of the furniture markets: 2014-2022 and 2023 preliminary estimates

World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports Furniture market outlook 2024-2025 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Country Tables for 100 countries

Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.

For each country:



Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2014-2022 and 2023 preliminary estimates

Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)

Real growth of furniture consumption: 2024-2025 forecasts

Exchange rates Furniture trading partners

